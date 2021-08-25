MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Stock analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 173.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 79,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $23,436,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 168.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.