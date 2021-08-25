MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

