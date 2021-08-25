Monero Classic Price Down 1% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.31 million and $29,821.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00634351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.