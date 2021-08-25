Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

