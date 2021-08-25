Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 111 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

