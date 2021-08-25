Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 22,118 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

