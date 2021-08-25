Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Masco by 96.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 48,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

