Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.44

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.65.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $174,863,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,183,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

