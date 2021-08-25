Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.44

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $174,863,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

