Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 1,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,365. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.