Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 233,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,656. The company has a market cap of $847.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.