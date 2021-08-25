Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,540 shares of company stock worth $6,050,175 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Z traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.72. 16,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,969. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 168.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

