Morgan Stanley Acquires 71,047 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

