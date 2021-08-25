Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

