Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of HCC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.