Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 25,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 22,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

