MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.