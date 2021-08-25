MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $627.91. The stock had a trading volume of 217,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.72. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

