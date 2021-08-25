MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €209.92 ($246.97).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €198.70 ($233.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 89.06. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

