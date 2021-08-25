MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

IFN opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.