MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 588.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $481.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.61. The company has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

