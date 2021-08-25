MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Logitech International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

