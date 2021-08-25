Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 46,478 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

MYOV opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

