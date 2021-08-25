Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $192.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

