Nathaniel A. Brown Buys 550 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50.

TSE TRP opened at C$59.10 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.82.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

