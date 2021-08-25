Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.
NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.43. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.94.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,585,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
