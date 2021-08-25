Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.43. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,585,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

