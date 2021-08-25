Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Steven Wolberg Sells 43,581 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $468,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $15,255.00.

Shares of Net Element stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53. Net Element, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Net Element by 132.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Net Element in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Net Element in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Net Element in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

