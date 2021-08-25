NetApp’s (NTAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,907. NetApp has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

