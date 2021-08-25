New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $38,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

