New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.75 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $39,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,792,785. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

