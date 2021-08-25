New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,082 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $38,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $291.99 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.