Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading Down 0.9%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$72.37 and last traded at C$72.43. 143,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 165,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$69.96 to C$72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.28.

Get Newmont alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.81. The company has a market cap of C$57.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.