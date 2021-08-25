NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $9,294,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.