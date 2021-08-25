NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) COO Giordano Sordoni Sells 1,000,000 Shares

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) COO Giordano Sordoni sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NGAC stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Acquisition Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NGAC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

