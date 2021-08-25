NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $864,378.77 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $864,378.77 and $3,077.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $2,765.91 or 0.05777518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00783156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00100203 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 313 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

