NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

