NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NDRBF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

