Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NIO were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 768.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 685,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NIO stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

