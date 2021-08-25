Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
