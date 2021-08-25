Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

