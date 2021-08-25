Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

