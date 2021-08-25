Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.43

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 4674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVZMY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.