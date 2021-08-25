Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE NUS opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

