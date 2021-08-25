Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

Nuvalent stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

