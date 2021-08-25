Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $28.50. Nuvalent shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVL. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

