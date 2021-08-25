Nwam LLC Buys 563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

