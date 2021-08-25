Nwam LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

