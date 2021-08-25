Nwam LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,965,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.09.

