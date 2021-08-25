Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $353.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

