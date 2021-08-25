Nwam LLC Sells 17,017 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1,185.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 155,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.