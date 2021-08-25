Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stake Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

